Caribbean Village Food and Rum Festival Returns to Miramar

Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration Returns to Miramar Regional Park June 26-28, 2020

MIRAMAR – Pre-event tickets are selling fast for the Caribbean Village Food and Rum Festival, Florida’s largest outdoor Festival in celebration of June’s Caribbean American Heritage Month.

This family-friendly festival features the best live Caribbean music, arts, food tastings, prizes, rums, cook-off and even more being held June 26-28, 2020 at Miramar Regional Park.

“Our State is so vibrant and tremendously inspired by our rich and diverse Caribbean culture,” said the City of Miramar Vice Mayor, Alexandra P. Davis. “June is the perfect month to celebrate the islands. I am thrilled to support this wonderful event that entire families love.”

This year’s All Inclusive concept will be catered by Celebrity Chef Patrick Simpson, TV host of Cooking with Love on CVM TV, Jamaica and ABC’s WMTW in Connecticut.

Chef Patrick Simpson promises to thrill your taste buds with exotic cuisines

Pulled jerk chicken sliders with apple coleslaw

Red snapper taco with mango pico de gallo

Saltfish fritters bites with guacamole

Mini chop salad with butternut squash bites

Tomato bruschetta

Jerk chicken and hardo bread bite

Ackee & saltfish bammie bites

Mannish water shots

Shrimp fried rice

Jerk shrimp with mango chutney

Callahoo and salfish on tostones

There will be a variety of Caribbean beers and rums to taste also seminars / information about food and rum pairing. Did you know that dark chocolate pairs perfectly with rums aged older than 12 years?

The music line up will be announced January 31, 2020 so stay tuned!!! It will be awesome!!!

This is the largest outdoor festival in the U.S. that takes you away on a memorable trip across the Atlantic Ocean and throughout the azure colors of the Caribbean Sea islands.

Individual rum and food stations at the Festival feature specialties from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, Bahamas, Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada and other islands.

Caribbean Village Food & Rum Festival Schedule of Events

Jun 26, 2020: 7pm -11pm Welcome Reception – Miramar City Hall, Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis

– Miramar City Hall, Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis Jun 27, 2020: 1pm – 11pm Caribbean Food & Rum (Cultural Day & Soca Party) , Miramar Arts Park, Hosted by Commissioner Maxwell chambers

, Miramar Arts Park, Hosted by Commissioner Maxwell chambers Jun 28, 2020:3:00 PM – 10:00 PM – The Sixth Annual Caribbean Village Festival, Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy

Gates open for the Caribbean Food and Rum Festival Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit The Galleon Foundation, a South Florida-based non-profit that provides scholarships and student mentoring.

Caribbean Village Food & Rum Festival Tickets

Tickets start at $40 and include food tasting, rum and beer tasting while supplies last, games and contests, the Caribbean Village Experience and the music concert and tickets for children ages 12 and younger are free. Also available is the all-inclusive package, group sales and Ultra VIP ticket offerings.

Tickets may be purchased online at Caribbean Village, or at listed ticket outlets.