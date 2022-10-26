Caribbean Travel Auction Offers Amazing Resort Stays in Support of Education Foundation

MIAMI – Now’s the time to book next year’s Caribbean getaway while supporting the Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF).

The CHTA Education Foundation’s 2022 Caribbean Travel Auction is live with 34 three to seven-night stays at some of the region’s most intimate properties and award-winning resorts available to bid on.

The Travel Auction is the charity’s annual fundraiser to support training and scholarships for Caribbean hospitality professionals.

“This is our flagship fundraiser and a fantastic way for the winners to spend time in the Caribbean. What better way to discover a new island with each auction while enabling us to continue training a new generation of industry leaders,” said Karolin Troubetzkoy, the Chair of CHTAEF.

Auction proceeds, combined with the charity’s other fundraising initiatives enables the CHTA Education Foundation to provide scholarships for hospitality professionals. As well as capacity-building training at properties and tourism-related businesses across the Caribbean. More than US$2 million has been awarded in scholarships and grants since its inception.

This year, the foundation will deliver its largest national training program on Turks & Caicos to more than 500 industry workers. They will also be conducting the Caribbean Supercharged Service Training in Aruba in December.

The 2022 Travel Auction runs from October 25, 2022, and closes on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 4PM.