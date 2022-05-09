Business

Caribbean Tourism Organization Appoints New Communications Consultant

Kevin Pile CTO Communications Consultant

 

[BRIDGETOWN, Barbados] –  The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has appointed Kevin Pile as Communications Consultant, effective May 9.

Mr Johnson Johnrose, the former Communications Specialist who was at the CTO since Feb 2002, has moved on.

Mr. Pile is a career media and communications practitioner of 27 years and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the Caribbean media landscape to the position. He has in the past served as a Managing Editor with the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) and has worked extensively in public relations with the Caribbean Premier League.

Mr. Pile will collaborate with the CTO team in driving and implementing the organization’s public relations and communications strategies and programmes.

The Communications Consultant is primarily responsible for establishing and maintaining a positive image of both the CTO and Caribbean tourism and raising the awareness and understanding of the importance of the sector to the Region.

He will also be expected to enhance the visibility of CTO members, increase their social media presence, and improve communications between CTO and  member countries.

 

