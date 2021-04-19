How Restaurants in Florida Have Dealt with COVID-19 Amidst Few Regulations

Florida has had some of the fewest COVID-19 restrictions in the entire country of the United States. While this affording Floridians a lot of freedom during this time, it leads to unnecessary risk and some conundrums when it comes to businesses such as bars and restaurants. It has made it difficult to manage restaurant guest expectations during COVID-19. Restaurants have been forced to follow their own rules and regulations when it comes to virus protocol. This has led to varying results. Here are some ways that they have dealt with the pandemic in a state with very few rules for diner safety.

Outdoor Dining

Since Florida is warm for so much of the year, outdoor dining is easy. A lot of restaurants are able to host patrons outside in the Sun. COVID-19 is killed almost instantly by direct sunlight, eating outside is much safer than eating indoors. Great weather, lots of sun, and the ability to eat outdoors most of the year has made outside dining an obvious choice for a lot of Florida restaurants. This is an advantage for establishments all over the state.

Separated Tables

Another option for restaurants in Florida has been to separate tables. This is especially useful if the business has a large space. So many of these restaurants don’t want to limit capacity if they don’t have to, but packing people into a small indoor space is risky when it comes to the transmission of the virus. While a lot of people don’t mind the pandemic in Florida, some won’t feel comfortable with eating indoors around too many people. If restaurants don’t do their best to offer diner safety, the business could suffer. It all depends on their clientele and outlook on the virus.

Plexiglas & Barriers

If the restaurant doesn’t have much room or outdoor space to separate diners, another option is to create physical barriers between parties. Whether it’s Plexiglas or something else, this won’t just help mitigate contractions of the virus it will offer patrons the peace of mind necessary to relax and enjoy a meal. Some of it has to do with transmission, but a lot of it has more to do with making people feel comfortable. It really depends on the people eating at the restaurant. Some will celebrate the ability to forget about the virus while others will be worried about it.

Masks

There have been many anecdotes of people going to Florida during the pandemic and getting made fun of for wearing a mask. Still everyone is different. Few restaurants will mandate that their patrons wear masks when not at their tables, but it is an option. It’s also a personal choice for patrons to wear one even when they are not asked to. Masks have shown a great ability to mitigate the spread of the virus. Even if other people aren’t wearing them, the possibility of you contracting the virus goes down when you put on a mask.

Every Restaurant is Different

With very few restrictions on restaurants, each business has done what they see fit to do when it comes to COVID-19. If their patrons wanted to go to a restaurant to be free of the pandemic mindset, restaurants would have a more laissez-faire attitude. But if the patrons want to feel safer, others can do their best to give them the necessary peace of mind. In Florida, it has varied quite a bit and that has led to both benefits and drawbacks.

While people around the country have maligned Florida for being so footloose with COVID-19, others have praised the state for its freedom. Restaurants decided for themselves what they wanted to do and what they didn’t want to do. Still these business owners were able to operate their establishments and do their best to make it through the pandemic in style.

Few restaurants limited their capacity because they didn’t have to, but people also don’t have to patronize it if they don’t feel comfortable. It’s a push and a pull. There are few metrics on how much restaurants are spreading the virus, but with people being forced inside in other states, it is unclear which has led to more transmission and other physical and mental health issues.

Ryan Beitler is a writer, journalist, and blogger who has written for Paste Magazine, The Slovenia Times, Deadline News, AI T