Caribbean Silence – Let Evil Prevail

CAYMAN ISLANDS – The writer and philosopher Edmund Burke who spent several decades in parliament was most famous for the expression that the triumph of evil only requires for good men to do nothing, or in the Caribbean, remain silent. He also said that a principled opposition is necessary to prevent the abuse of power, also very important for islands awash in corruption, lies and very little integrity.

They know who they are.

Political Leadership

Yet, every single voter who abstains from public correction of political misbehaviour by any means necessary is as guilty as those in the ivory towers who sell out their country internationally, arrest or impede citizens going about their daily life as well as the other usual evils of entrenched political leadership.

Do not take my word for it. A brief review of the first days of the Hadeed tragicomedy in Trinidad saw many family, friends, associates and the general public silent as lambs when the state rolled over the human rights of a few, abetted by descendants of their former English masters. The English you would remember were prime movers of slavery, now without reparation and the early concentration camps, formalized by the Nazis.

A few brave souls like their lawyers, stood up to the monstrosity of a government, aided by many public officials whose family members must bathe in shame, every, single day.

Caribbean Countries

This lack of response and societal muteness is not unusual itself in many Caribbean countries with the notable exception of Jamaica. Critics regularly cast their views into the media pool and even provide contact information. Such is there courage and willingness to confront the status quo. Jamaican native son, Chosen Brown, is one of them, as he memorably stated that a leader should fear failing the people. No greater truth.

Perhaps the anecdote about the most fearless slaves on the Middle Passage ending up in Jamaica has some truth.

Some politicians there today, who now ride herd on emergency detentions, were themselves interned and oppressed in the Seventies.

How the wheel turns.

At the other end of the scale is the Cayman Islands or home of the largest number of per capita Caribbean anonymous comments, opinions and general secrecy. Perhaps it has something to do with the giant number of government employees or fragile immigration policies. Whatever the reason the government of the day has a much easier slide than that of Jamaica which has a vigorous opposition.

In Trinidad, the much divided opposition must acknowledge that unity is very necessary to provide voters with a reasonable choice or continue the odious.

Time will tell.