Caribbean leaders gather as CCLP to discuss Peace Legislation, Climate Change and Separation of Powers for 2021

[WASHINGTON. D.C.] – A virtual meeting was held on December 17th with Former Prime Minister of Belize the Honorable Said Musa, Former Prime Minister of Guyana the Honorable Samuel Hinds, Former Prime Minister of Grenada the Honorable Tillman Thomas, and a representative for Former Prime Minister of Haiti the Honorable Jean-Henry Ceant, all in attendance as The Coalition of Caribbean Leaders for Peace (CCLP).

The coalition’s meeting began by presenting the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of war (DPCW), an international peace law with 10 articles and 38 clauses.

Drafted by international law experts, it build upon existing UN resolutions with provisions to avoid war-related actions and achieve peace, respect international law, as well as engender ethnic and religious harmony and a culture of peace.

During the meeting there was an expressed consensus within the coalition that the DPCW is a legal framework fully supported by CCLP and is what would set the parameters for the peace infrastructure the coalition hopes to help build in each of their respective countries. The coalition is actively engaging with the CARICOM secretariat for the passing of the peace legislation in the region.

The Honorable Said Musa shared how pleased he was that international disputes involving Belize are being handled peacefully. Mr. Musa referenced Article 6 of the DPCW, which implements this kind of peaceful dispute settlement. “If the DPCW is implemented, it can make sure all other disputes are handled in a peaceful manner in the Caribbean and Latin America”

The Honorable Samuel Hinds agreed on the importance of peaceful dispute settlement through mediation from international bodies, and provided examples such as the Guyana and Suriname dispute that is being brought to CARICOM currently to resolve.

Following the agenda, the members individually presented initiatives and ideas for the upcoming year.

Members all came to an agreement that the following would be the activities the coalition will be engaging in for year 2021:

CCLP engaging in more tangible on-the-ground work, such as relief efforts in affected communities within the Caribbean region Campaign finance reforms The need in the Caribbean for legislative bodies that can further separate the powers of the executive and legislative branches of government.