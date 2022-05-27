Caribbean Heritage Month to be Celebrated Across Massachusetts and Rhode Island

[BOSTON] – The Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF) has published its list of events to mark Caribbean Heritage Month, June 2022. The events will be held in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and will highlight elements of Caribbean culture. In addition, they will feature Caribbean-Americans of note across various sectors.

17th Anniversary Proclamation

June 2022 will mark the 17th year since the proclamation of National Caribbean-American Heritage Month (NCAHM) in the United States. The kick-off, organized in partnership with the Institute of Caribbean Studies in Washington, DC, will be held on June 1st at 1:00 p.m., and streamed live at Authen Caribe, the organization’s Facebook page. Persons wishing to register for attendance may Register Here.

NCAHM will feature the music, food and lifestyle of Caribbean-Americans. In addition, they will celebrate the personal and professional achievements of Caribbean-Americans in Massachusetts and across the USA.

“I am always amazed at the strength, resilience and extraordinary achievements of Caribbean-Americans in the Diaspora,” said Andrew Sharpe, Founder/Chairman of ACF. “We have carved out a special place in the American society and are firmly part of its rich history.”

Massachusetts Events

Various ceremonies, some of which will include Flag Raisings which will be held in cities across Massachusetts in:

Worcester, June 2nd

Boston, June 3rd

Springfield June 6th

Brockton, June 13th

A series of cultural festivals are to be held in:

Boston, June 4th

Randolph, June 17th

Worcester, June 19th

Caribbean-American Park Day which will feature the lovely game of Cricket will be held on June 5th at Franklin Park, Playstead Cricket Ground, Boston.

The Caribbean-American Women’s Empowerment Conference will be on June 12th.

The month will close out with the “One Love, One Caribbean” Georges Island Cruise on June 26th, and a forum, “Caribbean Men Speak,” on June 29th.

Rhode Island Events

Caribbean Heritage Month will be celebrated in Rhode Island with a Summer Celebration, June 18th at the Aqua Blue Hotel, Narragansett and the Caribbean-American Heritage Festival in Providence on June 25th.

The Massachusetts Diaspora is one of the largest Caribbean-American communities in the United States, consisting of over 200,000 people hailing from across the Caribbean.