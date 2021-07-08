Caribbean Female Entrepreneurs Organize Business Bootcamp for Small Businesses

[Sint Maarten] – Trending SXM, a Media and Marketing company in Sint Maarten, in collaboration with Natasha Manuela of Prudential Tax Services and Averdine Stephans of North Zenith Consultancy (all Caribbean female entrepreneurs) is organizing a Three-Day Webinar for small business owners in the Caribbean.

Key Areas of Business

This virtual “boot-camp” is to help entrepreneurs get their business in shape by providing a strong foundation of knowledge and skills in three key areas of business:

Marketing – how to market your business, how to create a profitable strategy for your business and how to effectively leverage social media to grow your business.

– how to market your business, how to create a profitable strategy for your business and how to effectively leverage social media to grow your business. Finances – how to manage your business finances, taxes and what you need to know to keep your business financially stable.

– how to manage your business finances, taxes and what you need to know to keep your business financially stable. Legalities of your business – knowing what the legal liabilities are for your business and steps on how you can protect your business.

Event Schedule

The Boss Up Business Bootcamp is from Friday July 16th – Sunday July 18th. The Bootcamp begins on Friday with a Welcome and Introduction to Marketing from 7pm to 9pm.

On Saturday, the Bootcamp delves into more Marketing techniques and the financial module of the webinar from 5pm to 9pm.

On Sunday, the Bootcamp closes with a Business Strategy and the Legal module on how to protect your business.

Female Entrepreneurship On the Rise

Kimberly Meyers, co-owner Trending SXM, gives an insight into why a Business Bootcamp. “Small businesses comprise a large portion of the Caribbean business community. And, with the rise of entrepreneurship, especially female entrepreneurship, we want to do our part in helping our fellow business owners get the knowledge and skills needed to run a profitable business”.

We are very active on social media. Plus, small business owners regularly approach us to get advice on how they can generate sales from their business page. We also work one-on-one with clients. A majority of them in the beginning of our sessions do not have a solid strategy for their business for the year. As a result, this leads to frustration on how to promote their products and services. In addition to that, the financial part and the legal part of business is greatly overlooked in small businesses. This leads to much of the detriment of their development. Therefore, we wanted to ensure that entrepreneurs get a wholesome training and approach to their business”.

Lead by Example

Janelle Presentacion, the other half of Trending SXM, further explains, “When I was in the process of starting my first business, I would attend many online webinars to familiarize myself with digital marketing. Some were free and some I paid to attend. The one thing that I always missed was how do I implement what I’ve learned in my context, my local market. All of these webinars were organized by U.S. marketers and business coaches. Therefore some of the digital and e-commerce infrastructure they had access to, is completely different for the Caribbean market. With Trending SXM, our goal is to help fellow small businesses in the Caribbean to elevate their marketing to get sales so it was a no brainer for us to organize such an event”.

Boot-Camp

General Access to the Boss Up Bootcamp (also called the Lieutenant Package) is for $50. Entrepreneurs get access to all three days of the Webinar. Plus, a copy of a Digital Boss Up Bootcamp Workbook. The workbook includes assignments, information and a section to take notes and access to the replay of the Bootcamp for 30 days.

VIP Access to the Boss Up Bootcamp (also called the Five Star General Package) give access to all the perks of the General Package. Plus, a 1 hour one on one marketing coaching session with Trending SXM after the bootcamp to get assistance with strategy and marketing and a 30 Day Social Media Calendar designed specifically for your business. The VIP package goes for $120 and there are very limited tickets available for this package.

To secure your seat to the Boss Up Bootcamp, you can visit, Boss Up Bootcamp to purchase your tickets online. Or you can head over to Trending SXM Facebook or Instagram page and follow the link from their page.