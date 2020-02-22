Caribbean Chamber of Commerce Set to Launch in Europe

// // //

//

BRUSSELS, Belgium – The newly founded Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (CCCE) is opening its doors soon, offering Caribbean-based companies an alternative gateway to the continent at a time Britain proceeds its exit from the European Union (EU).

CCCE will promote trade and commerce between the wider Caribbean and the United Kingdom/Europe and attract European investment to strengthen the Caribbean economy.

Joining the cluster of chambers of commerce based at Brussels Enterprises Commerce and Industry (BECI) expands the scope of CCCE’s network and widens its base, enabling it to operate effectively from the capital of the EU.

The 4th CARIFORUM-EU Business Forum, held in Frankfurt, Germany last September, identified the need for an independent, non-politically aligned, private sector body to provide market information and logistical support for business development in Europe.

As Anthony Bradshaw, Officer-in-Charge of the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export), said “it will strengthen business networks and foster a closer trade and investment relationship between the Caribbean and the EU.”

The launch of CCCE is timely and with the UK’s departure from the EU, the new chamber in Brussels offers an alternative springboard to London, in particular for Caribbean Community (CARICOM)-based ventures, into a more diverse European market.

In the build-up to its official launch, the Chamber is reaching out to other regional and trade organizations and is planning to work with major public and private stakeholders on both sides of the Atlantic, who can build the partnerships needed to foster Euro-Caribbean trade and commerce.