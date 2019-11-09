Caribbean Branded Fares More Choice, Greater Flexibility on Caribbean Airlines

Piarco, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines is improving the travel experience for its customers by offering more choice and greater flexibility with a range of Caribbean branded fares.

The enhanced products will take effect from Thursday, November 07, 2019, and include a variety of brand options namely: LITE, CLASSIC, FLEX, BIZ and BIZ FLEX all with different features, to cater to the specific needs of travellers.

The airline is maintaining its classic brand, which gives customers one free bag and 100% miles. Persons who travel light, with no checked bag, can take advantage of the LITE brand.

Passengers who prefer two checked bags can use the Flex economy, which also gives a free same day change and 125% miles.

Business travellers can use BIZ or BIZ Flex, which offers exclusive perks, additional flexibility and easier ticket changes. BIZ Flex is also fully refundable and customers earn 175% miles.

All branded options have free seat selection and will always be available, even if travel is at the last minute or spontaneous.

Commenting on the new product choices, CEO Garvin Medera stated: “Our motivation is to offer more choice and greater flexibility, which is becoming the industry standard. These branded options combine the best fares with our award winning hospitality and in-flight entertainment, tailored to meet the customers’ unique travel needs. These dynamic products can be easily accessed through all sales channels including the Caribbean Airlines Mobile app which has revolutionized how interact with our customers.”