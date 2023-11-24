Entertainment

Caribbean Artists on Rolling Stone Magazine’s ‘The 200 Best Songs of The 1980s’

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Six songs by Caribbean artists made Rolling Stone Magazine’s ‘The 200 Best Songs of The 1980s’ list, which was released on November 23.

  1. Grandmaster Flash, the Barbados-born rapper who was raised in New York City, is top-rated of that batch. He is at number three with The Message, a groundbreaking 1982 song that features the Furious Five.
  2. Next, at number 19 is Jamaican Grace Jones with Nipple to The Bottle. It was released in 1982 as part of her Living my Life album, produced by Sly and Robbie.
  3. At number 51 is Electric Avenue by Guyana’s Eddy Grant, also released in 1982. The funky single is from Killer on The Rampage, the singer’s album which came out that year.
  4. Coming at 89 is Youth of Eglinton by Jamaican roots-reggae trio Black Uhuru, from Red, their 1981 album produced by Sly and Robbie.
  5. Dub poet Linton Kwesi Johnson, born in Jamaica and raised in England, holds the number 152 spot with the defiant Inglan is A Bitch, released in 1980 from his classic album, Bass Culture.
  6. Steel Pulse, whose original members are from Jamaica and Antigua, are at number 178 with the spiritual Chant A Psalm, lead track on True Democracy, their outstanding 1982 album.

Drummer Sly Dunbar of Sly and Robbie is pleased their work has been recognized by Rolling Stone Magazine.

“All we wanted to do was make timeless music like Studio One, Treasure Isle, Stax, Motown and Philadelphia International Records. I feel really good ’cause as youth we work hard an’ it paid off,” he said.

Top Five

Prince topped the list with Kiss. At number two is Madonna’s Like A Prayer. Billie Jean at number four by Michael Jackson. Bring The Noise by Public Enemy completing the top five.

 

