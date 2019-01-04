FAKE, a stage play by Carmen Pelaez debuts at The Colony on Lincoln Road

MIAMI – Miami New Drama is proud to announce the world premiere of FAKE, a new play written by and starring Cuban-American, Carmen Pelaez.

In a time in which we’ve come to experience the manipulation of facts to the point of extreme skepticism and distrust, this play encapsulates the themes of the moment.

The daring play thrusts us into the realm of high stakes art dealing, Cuban politics, and a thrilling pursuit for the truth surrounding renowned Cuban avant-garde painter Amelia Pelaez.

Amidst cut-throat competition at a prestigious auction house, a mysteriously sourced painting is brought in as a last minute inclusion for sale. The authenticity of the painting is challenged, igniting a search through intriguing layers of complex characters and political bureaucracy.

“We are incredibly excited to be producing this play which tells a story that will hit close to home for so many Miamians. It furthers our mission to ensure the work of exceptional Miami artists gets produced with a top-notch cast and creative team,” explains Michel Hausmann, co-founder and artistic director of Miami New Drama.

The playwright and star of show, Carmen Pelaez is the grand-niece of Amelia Pelaez. She continues her family’s tradition of artistic expression of life’s challenges filtered through the Cuban experience.

She is an award winning actor and writer, who performed her solo play Rum & Coke across the country to great critical acclaim, and sold-out audiences at the Coconut Grove Playhouse in its heyday.

Pelaez has won the HBO New York International Latino Film Festival Short Film Competition, has served as a contributor for NBC Latino, Huffington Post, and the New York Times.

She was recently named a Knight Arts Champion by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

“Getting to premier FAKE with Miami New Drama is an absolute joy. Michel Hausman’s vision,

generosity, and intelligence have already made me a better artist and person. Words cannot express how excited I am with the team he has assembled to bring my dream of a play to life,” said Pelaez regarding the production.

The play will be directed by Carl Andress, a nationally renowned director whose directing credits include Charles Busch’s The Confession of Lily Dare at Theater for the New City; Matthew Lombardo’s critically acclaimed comedy Who’s Holiday! starring Lesli Margherita at the Westside Theater, which received a Drama Desk nomination Outstanding Solo Performance, a Lortel nomination Outstanding Solo Show, and Off-Broadway Alliance nomination Best Solo Performance.

Performances will run from January 26th through February 17th at the Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road, tickets are available here or by calling the box office at 305-674-1040.