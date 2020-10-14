Caribbean American Vote – The Power of Our Vote and Voices in 2020 Virtual Event

Caribbean Americans Vote Virtual Event – Rep. Yvette Clarke & more — October 17

NEW YORK – On Saturday, Oct. 17th 2020 at 3pm EST a national nonpartisan get out the vote virtual event aimed at increasing overall Caribbean American voter participation in the 2020 Presidential Election will take place.

2020 is a critical year for democracy and the Caribbean American community.

As the US continues to grapple with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, several emergency measures have been put in place to protect public health and every eligible citizens’ right to vote in the November election.

In response, we need to ensure our community has all of the information needed to vote safely in unprecedented ways, demonstrating the full power of the Caribbean American vote in what we know will be one of the most important elections of our time.

Join us for an engaging virtual discussion aimed at ensuring Caribbean American voters know their voting options, where to find nonpartisan information, their rights as voters, and understand the overall impact they collectively have if they make their voices heard by November 3rd.

Caribbean American Vote Panelists

Featured Guest Speaker – Yvette Clarke, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives

– Yvette Clarke, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives Maurice Mitchell, National Director, Working Families Party

Michele Jawando, Attorney, Public Policy Expert & Social Justice Advocate

Joanne Antoine, Executive Director, Common Cause Maryland

Melissa Noel, Award-winning Journalist and Caribbean Correspondent

Marlon Hill, Miami Attorney & Past President, Caribbean Bar Association

Moderator by: D’shawna Bernard – Director of Political Partners, Hustle

Click here to register for the Zoom webinar.

This nonpartisan grassroots event is being organized by a host committee of young Caribbean American leaders dedicated to ensuring eligible Caribbean American voters throughout the U.S. can have their voices heard by Election Day.

To learn more about the host committee members, click here.

Event Sponsors

Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council, CaribBEING, National Alliance for the Advancement of Haitian Professionals, CaribNation Television, Caribbean-American PAC, Trinidadian and Tobago Diaspora Associations Network, Jamaica Diaspora Northeast, Carry On Friends Podcast, Institute of Caribbean Studies, Avanse Ansanm, Irie Jam, Jay Blessed Media LLC, Caribbean Cargo DC, District of the Caribbean, Jamaican Association of Maryland, Jamaica Land We Love