Caribbean American Lawyer Wins American Bar Association Pro Bono Award

[MIAMI] – TerryAnn Howell, an associate in Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP’s Miami office, will be honored on August 4, 2021 with the 2021 Pro Bono Publico Award, one of the top honors given by the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on Pro Bono and Public Service, in recognition of her pro bono work.

Honorees

Howell is one of four attorneys across the United States who will receive this honor. The others are Cynthia Chandler, Director of Bay Area Legal Incubator; Neal Manne, Managing Partner at Susman Godfrey LLP; and Rebecca Rapp, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer of Ascendium Education Group. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP will also receive the award for its pro bono work.

Pro Bono Contributions

The ABA has recognized Howell for her multiple pro bono contributions, including helping low-income individuals as a volunteer in the Tenants’ Equal Justice Clinic run by Legal Services of Greater Miami, and recruiting other Nelson Mullins attorneys to work alongside her; facilitating a collaboration between Nelson Mullins and Legal Services of Greater Miami to operate a statewide COVID-19 Small Business and Nonprofit Clinic through Lawyers for Good Government. This list does not come close to capturing the entirety of Howell’s continued pro bono contribution.

“Being recognized on a national level by such a prominent organization truly means a lot to me. Not only because I am being recognized but also because this award is highlighting pro bono in general. Plus, highlighting the fact that you can be in big law and still have a big heart,” said Howell. “I hope others can see this and want to give back to those who need them most.”

At Nelson Mullins, Howell handles complex commercial litigation as part of the firm’s Florida litigation team.

Prior to joining the Firm in 2019, Howell worked as an attorney at Legal Services of Greater Miami. In addition to an Assistant Public Defender in the Miami-Dade Public Defender Office.

Established in 1897, Nelson Mullins is an AmLaw 100 firm that has more than 800 attorneys and government relations professionals with offices in 11 states and Washington, D.C.