Caribbean Airlines To Showcase At Caribbean Travel Marketplace

Piarco, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines is pleased to participate at the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Travel Marketplace, which is jointly hosted by the Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association, Baha Mar, and the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) in Baha Mar, Bahamas from 21-23 January.

Caribbean Airlines is a Gold Sponsor of the event and will have a corporate promotional display at the Baha Mar Performing Arts and Convention Centre.

Commenting on the airline’s participation at Caribbean Travel Marketplace, Caribbean Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera stated: “This is an excellent platform for Caribbean Airlines to network with industry partners and to connect with segments of its customer base to promote the Caribbean Airlines brand.”

2019 was a breakout year for Caribbean Airlines

The airline recorded a strong financial performance in 2019 and plans to continue investments into new planes and services for its customers, building a better place to work for its employees, and supporting communities across the Caribbean through sponsorship, economic activity and global connectivity.

The airline will increase its ATR fleet by the start of the second quarter 2020. These additional aircraft will support the operation of the domestic air bridge between Trinidad and Tobago and other routes.

Caribbean Airlines’ vision is to improve regional connectivity from Jamaica and Cuba in the west, to Suriname in the east.

This process of building connections across the region is moving steadily ahead. In 2018, the airline added Havana, Cuba and St Vincent and the Grenadines to its network.

In 2019, the airline started twice weekly non-stop service between Curacao and Trinidad and between Kingston and Barbados and Kingston and Grand Cayman.

A number of new products and services were announced during 2019:

Launch of the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App in June 2019, booking and getting the latest flight updates got so much easier.

Launch of My Caribbean Vacations and Tours. The new product will save travellers time and money by allowing them to book airfare, hotels, tours, hotel-transfers and more in a single, convenient transaction.

A revamped website, 24-hour call centre and Flight Notifications means every customer can stay in touch.

Non-stop flights between Port of Spain to Curaçao

Non-stop services between Kingston to Barbados,

Expansion of the Kingston hub to include service to Grand Cayman

Seasonal Service from Montego Bay to Fort Lauderdale

Key 2019 highlights include:

Increased Cargo revenue by 14% and year on year profit increase by 34%.

Addition of three new Cargo Interline partners – Alaskan Airlines, Air Canada and United Airlines, giving market access to 50 global destinations

Increased Duty Free revenue by 1.1% and year on year profit increase by 36%

Introduction of a new Revenue Management System for improved forecasting & business optimization

Caribbean Airlines ranked 96 of 332 global airlines for On-Time Performance Caribbean Airlines has for the 11th consecutive year been nominated by the World Travel Awards, for the “Caribbean Leading Airline” and “Caribbean Leading Brand” awards for 2020.

The Airline has consecutively won the “Caribbean Leading Airline” award since 2010 and for the past three years since 2017, taken home the award for “Caribbean Leading Brand” In the coming weeks, the airline will unveil its 2020 corporate campaign which will celebrate and showcase the vibrant energy and creativity of the Caribbean.

Caribbean Airlines will be represented at Caribbean Travel Marketplace by Head of Sales, Lisa Morales and Sales Executive, Jamaica and Bahamas, Delia Bennett.