Caribbean Airlines Takes Flight to St. Kitts

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines Limited, a leading airline in the Caribbean, started service on July 24 to St. Kitts, in a highly anticipated launch.

This addition to Caribbean Airlines’ network is part of the airline’s Welcome Home campaign which focuses on network expansion and is set to provide enhanced travel options and increased convenience for both business and leisure travellers in the region.

The flights will operate five times per week directly linking Trinidad, Antigua, Barbados, and St. Kitts.

The launch of this new route adds a remarkable 680 seats to/from St. Kitts every week, further catering to the growing demand for travel between St. Kitts and other destinations in the Caribbean.

Commenting on the launch of service to St. Kitts, the airline’s CEO, Garvin Medera, expressed enthusiasm about this long-awaited achievement, stating, “This inaugural service has been in the making for some time, and it’s a proud moment for us to finally bring it to fruition. Through the expansion facilitated by our Welcome Home campaign, we are fulfilling our promise to provide more convenient and enhanced travel options for the people of the Caribbean.”

When the inaugural flight arrived in St. Kitts, a delegation led by the Honourable Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrence Drew, met the aircraft and greeted the customers. There was a water salute for the aircraft which is customary when new routes are introduced. Customers on the flight also received tokens from Caribbean Airlines and the St. Kitts Tourist Board.