Travel

Caribbean Airlines Takes Flight to St. Kitts

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News57 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines Limited, a leading airline in the Caribbean, started service on July 24 to St. Kitts, in a highly anticipated launch.

This addition to Caribbean Airlines’ network is part of the airline’s Welcome Home campaign which focuses on network expansion and is set to provide enhanced travel options and increased convenience for both business and leisure travellers in the region.

The Caribbean Airlines team alongside Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Terrance Drew, Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton and CEO, St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ellison Thompson; at a welcome ceremony held to mark the inaugural service.
The Caribbean Airlines team alongside Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Terrance Drew, Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton and CEO, St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ellison Thompson; at a welcome ceremony held to mark the inaugural service.

The flights will operate five times per week directly linking Trinidad, Antigua, Barbados, and St. Kitts.

The launch of this new route adds a remarkable 680 seats to/from St. Kitts every week, further catering to the growing demand for travel between St. Kitts and other destinations in the Caribbean.

Commenting on the launch of service to St. Kitts, the airline’s CEO, Garvin Medera, expressed enthusiasm about this long-awaited achievement, stating, “This inaugural service has been in the making for some time, and it’s a proud moment for us to finally bring it to fruition. Through the expansion facilitated by our Welcome Home campaign, we are fulfilling our promise to provide more convenient and enhanced travel options for the people of the Caribbean.”

Caribbean Airlines Takes Flight to St. KittsWhen the inaugural flight arrived in St. Kitts, a delegation led by the Honourable Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrence Drew, met the aircraft and greeted the customers. There was a water salute for the aircraft which is customary when new routes are introduced. Customers on the flight also received tokens from Caribbean Airlines and the St. Kitts Tourist Board.

“By strengthening our regional travel links with Caribbean Airlines, we are forging a path towards sustainable economic growth,” said Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour. “The influx of travellers and increased business opportunities will invigorate local industries, generate employment, and foster entrepreneurship, empowering our communities to thrive together. Moreover, this venture exemplifies the essence of our Caribbean heritage, where diverse cultures intertwine, fostering understanding and unity.”

 

Caribbean Airlines Makes Inaugural Flight to Saint Kitts and Nevis

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News57 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

holiday

Tips for Organizing a Holiday

December 17, 2021

JetBlue In Discussions With Guyana To Add Service

September 14, 2015

Aruba named host for 28th Annual Caribbean Hotel Association (CHA) Marketplace 2007

October 21, 2006

St. Kitts debuts first visitor channel

December 23, 2008
Back to top button