Caribbean Airlines Launches Village Cricket Program Celebrating Caribbean Culture

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines announces the launch of its new Instagram page @ourcaribbeanexperience  and “Caribbean Village Cricket” a T10 format celebrating community spirit through the beloved sport of cricket.

“Caribbean Village Cricket” is part of the airline’s focus on Caribbean culture and a follow-up to its successful “Culture in D’Park” event over the Trinidad Carnival. Other elements of the Caribbean Culture program will be rolled out later this year.

Caribbean Airlines Village Cricket Program

“Caribbean Village Cricket” kicks off in Trinidad on March 29, 30 and 31, taking place at three locations: Powergen Penal Sports Club, Santa Cruz Sports Association and the National Cricket Centre, Couva.

Following the inaugural matches in Trinidad, Caribbean Village Cricket will journey to Jamaica, and then Guyana culminating in the final round at the renowned Queens Park Oval, Port-of-Spain on May 05.

The planned dates for the tournament are as follows:

  • Trinidad (3 locations) – March 29 – 31
  • Kingston, Jamaica – April 20
  • Georgetown, Guyana – April 28
  • Finals – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad – May 5
Caribbean Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera (file photo)

CEO of Caribbean Airlines, Garvin Medera stated, “Village cricket holds a cherished place within Caribbean culture, embodying the spirit of community, camaraderie, and the love for the game. In the Caribbean, cricket is more than a sport; it’s a tradition that brings together people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life.”

He continued, “The village cricket matches conjure feelings of home and become vibrant social events where families gather to cheer on their local teams, creating an atmosphere that transcends the boundaries of the cricket field.”

The sport serves as a unifying force, fostering a sense of identity and pride among communities. Whether played on the breezy grounds in Guyana or the grassy fields of Jamaica, village cricket in the Caribbean is a celebration of not only athletic prowess but also the rich cultural heritage that defines the region.

Caribbean Airlines is proud to support and promote this aspect of Caribbean life, further strengthening its commitment to connecting communities and celebrating the diverse cultures of the region.

 

