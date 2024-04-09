Travel

Caribbean Airlines Hosts Annual Welcome Home Airport Activation at Norman Manley International Airport

Trinidad and Tobago 2024 Road March winner, Mical Teja led the crowd through a special performance of Caribbean Airlines Welcome Home song.
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Caribbean Airlines hosted their annual Welcome Home Airport Activation event at the Norman Manley International Airport, Jamaica, on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

With approximately 200 international arriving passengers between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, Caribbean Airlines, in collaboration with their partners at PAC Kingston Airport Limited, made every traveler’s arrival a memorable experience. As guests stepped off their flights, they were greeted with the signature warmth and hospitality that Caribbean Airlines is renowned for.

Caribbean Airlines Welcome Home at Norman Manley International Airport
Among the highlights of the event were the branded gift bags that were distributed to passengers, generously filled with goodies from sponsors Excelsior, Soldanza, and Holiday contributing to making our passengers’ journey home even more enjoyable.

Trudy Chin Caribbean Airlines General Manager Ag, Human Resources, handed over prizes to lucky arrivals.
Adding to the excitement, the event featured entertainment by the talented Trinidad and Tobago 2024 Road March winner, Mical Teja, ensuring that passengers were immersed in the vibrant rhythms of the Caribbean from the moment they arrived. Carnival costumed models added to the festive atmosphere.

Leading the festivities as the host was none other than Brush1, The Road Marshal, ensuring that every guest felt welcomed and appreciated as they disembarked from their flights. To further delight our passengers, complimentary snow cones were served, offering a refreshing treat after their travels.

Caribbean Airlines invited all arriving passengers to join in the celebration and experience the warmth and vibrancy of the Caribbean firsthand. We are committed to ensuring that every journey with us is not only comfortable and safe but also filled with unforgettable moments.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

