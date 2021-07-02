Caribbean Airlines Flights Affected By Hurricane Elsa
[Port of Spain, Trinidad] – Caribbean Airlines advises that due to Hurricane Elsa, the following flights have been cancelled for July 2, 2021.
|FLIGHT
|ROUTING
|BW 205
|Grenada to Barbados
|BW 204
|Barbados/St.Vincent/Grenada
|BW 214
|Barbados to Ogle, Guyana
|BW 215
|Ogle, Guyana to Barbados
The airline has reached out to the affected passengers, who will be re-accommodated on the next available service.
Customers are further advised to visit www.caribbean-airlines.com, download the Caribbean Airlines Mobile app, check the social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) or call the Caribbean Airlines Call Centres for the latest updates:
USA, Canada & St. Maarten: 1-800-920-4225
Caribbean & Guyana: 1-800-744-2225
Trinidad & Tobago and Suriname: 1-868-625-7200
Caracas: + 58 212-335-7405
Jamaica (International calls): 1-800-523-5585
Jamaica (Local calls): 1-888-359-2475
All other locations: 1-800-523-5585
