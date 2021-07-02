Caribbean Airlines Flights Affected By Hurricane Elsa

[Port of Spain, Trinidad] – Caribbean Airlines advises that due to Hurricane Elsa, the following flights have been cancelled for July 2, 2021.

FLIGHT ROUTING BW 205 Grenada to Barbados BW 204 Barbados/St.Vincent/Grenada BW 214 Barbados to Ogle, Guyana BW 215 Ogle, Guyana to Barbados

The airline has reached out to the affected passengers, who will be re-accommodated on the next available service.

Customers are further advised to visit www.caribbean-airlines.com, download the Caribbean Airlines Mobile app, check the social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) or call the Caribbean Airlines Call Centres for the latest updates:

USA, Canada & St. Maarten: 1-800-920-4225

Caribbean & Guyana: 1-800-744-2225

Trinidad & Tobago and Suriname: 1-868-625-7200

Caracas: + 58 212-335-7405

Jamaica (International calls): 1-800-523-5585

Jamaica (Local calls): 1-888-359-2475

All other locations: 1-800-523-5585