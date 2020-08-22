Caribbean Airlines Creating Special Flight for Students Studying Aboard

Caribbean Airlines Working with the Ministry of National Security for Students to Return to School

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Caribbean Airlines is working with the Ministry of National Security to put on a special flight for Trinidad and Tobago nationals who are students, studying abroad and wish to return to school.

This flight will be from the Piarco International Airport, Trinidad to the Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados, where students can make onward connections to other destinations.

Students with an interest in traveling on this specially approved flight are asked to use this link to lodge their interest by 5 p.m. on Tuesday August 25, 2020.