Famous Caribbean Actresses Sweeping the Emmy

The Emmy’s are fixing to have themselves a few more islanders this year. That’s right, more talented entertainers from the Caribbean are making waves in the awards ceremonies this year.

And don’t get it twisted, the Caribbean is home to so many talented actors and actresses who have made a name for themselves over the years,

Most notably the inspirational Sydney Poitier of Bahamian descent, but also Kerry Washington, Naomie Harris, Dule Hill, Letitia Wright, and Zeo Saldana. Talented Caribbean artists are being recognized at the awards shows this year!

While the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards were held this past June at the Pasadena Convention Center, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. But what’s more exciting is that two Caribbean women have made history at both award shows.

Mishael Morgan Wins Daytime Emmy for Lead Actress

Source: Deadline

On June 24, 2022, actress Mishael Morgan made history as the first black woman to win a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama, Actress.

The 35-year-old actress from Trinidad and Tobago bagged the award for her iconic portrayal of Amanda Sinclair on The Young and The Restless, one of the longest-running soap operas on CBS. Met with a standing ovation, Morgan was both shocked and extremely grateful for the opportunity to inspire other women of color to break the glass ceiling and promote equality.

Morgan talked about coming from a tiny island in the Caribben and couldn’t believe she was now standing on an international stage.

She said: “I am so honored to be a vessel and to experience this moment, and it’s because who’s out there today proving to the world that we can, and we will do this thing called equality and unity together.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph Receives First Emmy Nomination

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Following Morgan’s historic win at the Daytime Emmy Awards, renowned Jamaican actress Sheryl Lee Ralph also announced her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her character Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary. The hit series gained a total of seven nominations at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 66-year-old Jamaican actress from Mandeville took to social media to express her joy for the nomination and thank the show’s creator Quinta Brunson for making her part of the show.

In fact, Ralph and her son Etienne were both in Jamaica when they heard about her nomination. Her son was able to capture that moment, which he shared on social media with the caption: “With over 50 years of being in this thing we call showbusiness, today my mother became an Emmy-nominated actress.”

What This Means for Caribbean Actors

For actors, winning an Emmy is an incredible milestone and accomplishment in their career because it gives them more credibility in the industry.

Many actresses such as Marianne Jean-Baptiste, best known for her role in the series Without a Trace, are often nominated but few have actually won. That being said, even getting nominated for an Emmy is already an enormous honor since it signifies recognition of talent.