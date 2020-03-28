Carib Life ATL (CARIBBEAN REALITY SERIES) Trailer

From Executive Producer Damon “Bware” Vanzant comes a gripping New reality series “Carib Life ATL” this Spring to FaceBook Watch.

And you’re going to be captivated! Promise!

To the world Atlanta is recognized for its rich Civil Rights legacy and renowned TV, film and music industries.

But what many don’t know is that beneath this historical and entertainment landscape lies a massive Caribbean community with representation from every Island and country within the Caribbean diaspora.