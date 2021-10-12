Carib Brewery USA Partners with Keep Brevard Beautiful

Together We are Committed to our Environment

[COCOA BEACH] – Carib Brewery USA has partnered with Keep Brevard Beautiful and adopted Alan Shepard Park, a local Beach/Park to execute monthly clean ups to preserve the environment. The 5-acre ocean front park was named after astronaut, Alan Shepard and within close proximity to the Brewery. Beach clean ups are extremely important to help mitigate the challenges caused by ocean debris. In addition to danger inflicted on marine life as a result of plastic pollution.

The clean-up will commence on Saturday, October 16th, 2021 and is scheduled to take place every third Saturday of the month between 10am and 12 noon.

Amanda Najera of Keep Brevard Beautiful stated, “Adoption Teams like Carib Brewery, who participate in Keep Brevard Beautiful Adopt-A-Shore program, engage in cultivating a sense of pride within the community, combating our global pollution crisis.”

Volunteers inclusive of Carib Brewery employees will have the option to meet at Carib Brewery at 9am. They are located at 321 Lime House located in Cape Canaveral, along Florida’s Space Coast. Or, join them for a prompt 10am start at Alan Shepard Park. The volunteer group will be hosted at 321 Lime House for complimentary beer and pizza.

Carib Brewery has partnered with several local businesses such as Zarrella’s Italian and Wood Fired Pizza, and Space Coast Daily. Plus, Cumulus Media, Caribbean American Passport, Carib Brewery Run Club, Homewood Inn Suites Cape Canaveral and Sheldon Cove. Especially, in an effort to make this environmental initiative a success.

Carib Brewery remains committed in supporting community outreach programs geared to protecting our environment. Additionally, they plan to execute similar clean up campaigns at Lagoon Parks in the near future.

To participate you can visit them online at caribbreweryusa.com.