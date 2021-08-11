Op Ed: Andrew Cuomo Resigned – Does he get it?

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned from office on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal that plagued him since December, 2020. His resignation speech vacillated between I love New York and I did nothing wrong. Before I go any further, let me declare that I was a huge Andrew Cuomo fan. Especially during 2020 when he became the public face of leadership during the pandemic in the dearth of any federal leadership.

What Women Do Not Want

But, what I also am is a champion for women’s rights and at my age, I have known too many men like Andrew Cuomo – brilliant, powerful and arrogant. I am sure he believes that he did nothing wrong. And, I believe him when he says that is who he is – friendly, touchy feely and flirtatious. What he does not get and so many millions like him “do not get”. Women do not want to be touched, flirted with and made to feel uncomfortable. In any environment, least of all at work.

For so many men, they believe that a woman must always be complimented on how they look. That they want to be touched. In addition, that they are sexual beings (only) that need to always be reminded of their sexuality. Had Governor Cuomo taken the Sexual Harassment class that it is alleged he had aides inaccurately record that he attended, he might have learned that clearly women are not sexual beings with whom you must always flirt, ask about their personal lives and touch while you are speaking with them. It certainly did not help Cuomo that his allies abandoned him. In addition, that the State Legislature had enough votes to impeach him. Plus, ruin his chances to run again for public office in New York.

New Era

Part of Cuomo’s defense is that the world has changed. Yet, somehow he wants to be excused because he still lives in the past. Reality is that if you are the boss, the buck stops with you. Therefore, it is your duty to know in which era you and the rest of the world coexist. Sadly, this is also the excuse that persons give when it comes to racial equity and diversity in general. While rank and file might be excused for not knowing (not really), it is inexcusable that leaders should think that they can use this explanation and then tell us they are “willing to learn”.

Gender Equity

It is the same sorry excuse that Phylicia Rashad used the day Bill Cosby was given a “get out jail card” on a technicality and she celebrated as if he was exonerated. When she was called out for celebrating, she apologized and said she was “willing to learn”. Come on now. If you are the Dean of the School of Fine Arts at Howard University or the Governor of the state of New York, you should be leading not learning on the issue of gender equity and diversity in your positions.

Political Motivations

Could there be political motivations for the allegations against the Governor? Sure, there could very well be and while we must believe the women, we should also believe the men who are accused in these situations. The Governor tried to dispel the 11 cases of sexual harassment listed in the New York Attorney General’s report. But Cuomo also made it clear that his behavior in his mind did not rise to the level of sexual harassment. This is where my fondness for the Governor departs. It is entirely possible to be an effective political leader and have sexually harassed staffers.

I do not doubt Cuomo’s sentiment is genuine that he loves New York. And, that he believes government is the best avenue to help the largest number of people. But, he has shown that he is out of touch despite all the public cases of men in power acting to devalue women in their orbit and their outcomes. His management style is also of a bygone era. That disassociation came home to roost in the last week as all those with whom he butted heads came for him full force.

Sexual Harassment Not Tolerated

Some Democrats bemoaned the fall of Andrew Cuomo. Especially when the previous President of the United States was elected to office within days of the now infamous Access Hollywood tape. The tape showed him with utter disregard for the sanctity of a woman’s body. In addition to the 26 women who later came forward to allege sexual assault suffered no repercussions. Therefore, sexual harassment cannot be tolerated, no matter the alleged perpetrator.

On the flip side, Democrats came for Cuomo regardless of party and he was in an untenable position. Whether there is criminal liability in the Governor’s actions remains to be seen, but his resignation should serve as a wakeup call to men worldwide that they need to understand the value of women beyond sexuality and check their misogyny.

There must be accountability for actions, and yes, an opportunity to learn and change. Hopefully, Governor Cuomo will reflect on the impact of his actions on the women in question. And, the triggers for women around the world who experienced similar behavior. The Governor waxed poetically about his three daughters and the world he wants them to live in. But, I still did not get the feeling that he understood that he was part of the barrier to the achievements and the world he wishes for his daughters.

There is enormous irony that Cuomo’s replacement will be a woman. Kathy Hochul will be the first ever female Governor of the State of New York since 1777 when the state had its first Governor.

Dahlia A. Walker-Huntington, Esq. is a Jamaican-American attorney who practices Immigration law in the United States; and Family, Criminal & International law in Florida. She is a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Consultant, a Mediator and a Former Special Magistrate & Hearing Officer in Broward County, Florida. info@walkerhuntington.com