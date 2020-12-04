CARES Act Funds Still Available for Renters and Small Business Owners in Broward County

Home-based businesses now eligible to apply

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Home-based businesses are now eligible to apply for Broward County CARES Act small business assistance.

Additionally, the deadline to apply for the CARES Act business and rental assistance programs has been extended through December 9th at 11:59PM.

These programs are made possible by the Broward County Commission and funded through the federal CARES Act. Monies distributed do not need to be paid back.

The Office of Economic and Small Business Development continues to encourage small businesses and non-profit organizations to apply for the CARES Act grants.

Renters who’ve been affected by COVID-19 are also encouraged to apply for assistance. For qualifying residents, rental assistance will be paid at 75% of the first four months of past due rent. For months 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 of rental assistance, payment will be 60% of past due rent.

The small business and non-profit programs will continue to award grants in the amounts of $5,000, $10,000 and $15,000.

Remember, the grants can only be used for costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are designed to aid small businesses with 20 employees or less and non-profits with 25 employees or less.

Both programs are made possible by the Broward County Commission, with funding from the federal CARES Act. The CARES Act enables local governments to allocate emergency funding to residents and business owners who face pressing financial needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit Broward.org/Cares for eligibility, application requirements and to apply for rental, small business or non-profit assistance. Home-based business that have previously applied do not need to apply again.

For questions, call 954-831-2380.