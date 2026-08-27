CareerSource Employer Summit Spotlights Hiring Incentives

Free Aug. 27 event will connect employers with hiring incentives, training resources and South Dade’s talent pipeline

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — CareerSource South Florida will bring together employers, economic development organizations and small businesses this month for a free summit focused on expanding access to hiring incentives, training programs and local talent in South Dade.

The South Dade Workforce Employer Engagement Summit will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 27, at Miami Dade College’s Homestead Campus, 500 College Terrace.

The Economic Development Council of South Miami-Dade, the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the City of Homestead, and Miami-Dade County Commissioners Danielle Cohen Higgins of District 8 and Kionne L. McGhee of District 9 present the event in partnership.

The summit serves companies operating in or considering South Miami-Dade’s growing industrial base, including aerospace and aviation, light manufacturing, transportation and logistics, construction, skilled trades, hospitality and tourism.

Event details

WHAT: South Dade Workforce Employer Engagement Summit

WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 27

WHERE: Miami Dade College, Homestead Campus, 500 College Terrace, Homestead, FL 33030

COST: Free; advance registration required. Seating is limited.

RSVP: https://iapps.careersourcesfl.com/genreg/empreg.aspx?F=E0026

“The South Dade Workforce Employer Engagement Summit is about putting our region’s employers directly in touch with the resources that help them grow — hiring incentives, training grants and a talent pipeline that is ready to work,” said Rick Beasley, president and CEO of CareerSource South Florida. “We are proud to bring that connection to Homestead and support the businesses driving South Dade’s economy forward.”

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