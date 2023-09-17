CanEx to Expand with the Caribbean Wellness Expo 2023

Montego Bay, Jamaica – CanEx Jamaica celebrates six years with a track record of presenting innovative cannabis and psychedelics workshops and marketplaces for the ‘budding’ entrepreneur or veteran investors. In 2023 CanEx will continue in its role as the leading platform for plant medicine in the region but will also expand by adding its first Caribbean Wellness Expo slated for October 20-22, 2023 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Describing the expansion towards Wellness, CanEx Founder, Douglas K. Gordon, stated “We feel it is time to put Plant Medicine in a Bigger Context within the Wellness Industry. The world has shifted, and this is good for cannabis and psychedelics, which are considered emerging industries. We look forward to showcasing a broad range of wellness experiences and opportunities and to declare CanEx 2023 as the place to experience being on the cutting edge of Wellness.”

Wellness Expo 2023 Overview

CanEx presents the Caribbean’s #1 Cannabis and Psychedelics Conference and Wellness Expo 2023. This year’s showcase will host global leaders and industry players who will develop an international platform for expanding the cannabis and psychedelics industries.

CanEx brings together world-class speakers and panelists from the Caribbean, United States, Canada, Africa, South and Central America, Europe and Australia, hosting high-value industry discussions and connections with experts, policy makers, researchers and businesspeople. The conference is geared toward businesspeople, investors, medical professionals, cultivators, entrepreneurs, therapists, scientists, researchers, and others who are seeking a comprehensive insight into the world of cannabis and psychedelics.

In addition to our world-class speakers and program, we offer a robust agenda, comprising several events aimed at superior networking and connectivity amongst our attendees. Please Click Here to view the agenda covering the conference, expo and networking events.

In addition to the Wellness Expo, new this year, is the CanEx Online Marketplace which provides an Online eCommerce platform for all our Exhibitors with an online revenue generating portal that will showcase exhibitors’ products and services for six (6) months after the event. It’s all part of the event’s mission to make engagement easier for consumers and to support better ROIs for sponsors and exhibitors.

Panel Discussions

The Caribbean Wellness Expo will host dynamic panel discussions and experiences including yoga workshops, herbal medicine features, sensual massage for couples, nutritional discussions, a mini-Ganja Tour teaching about the plant and its many uses and a host of other immersive experiences that serve to both educate and entertain, showcasing ways to incorporate healthy practices for diet, spirituality, and mental health.

The Expo will feature booths and activities aimed at showcasing wellness in all its Holistic forms, for example: Holistic Wellness, Mindfulness, Consciousness Expansion, Cannabis and Psychedelics Plant-Medicine, Holistic Retreats and Consultants. Everything from yoga practitioners, spas, massage and wellness centers, organic and health food products, life coaches, mental health practitioners, nutraceutical and health supplement products will be showcased. In addition to wellness products and services, companies that focus on tourism experiences and incorporate nature & environmentally friendly elements, will also be included.