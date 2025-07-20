Cancer Survivor Dinner Raises Funds for Medical Care

FORT LAUDERDALE – In times of need, a strong support system is critical. That is something Clover Sotelo discovered when she was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago.

On July 11, many of her family and friends attended the Help Her Up Cancer Survivor Dinner in her honor at Tamarindo Harbor Italian Bar & Grill in Fort Lauderdale. It was organized by Compelling Cosmetics, a company owned by her niece Shari Beckford.

“I was pleased with the turnout, expectations were met to raise funds to help her with previous medical expenses,” Beckford told South Florida Caribbean News. She added that despite her challenges, Sotelo is doing well.

“She’s doing a lot better but still has to take medication,” Beckford disclosed.

Being cancer survivors themselves, several of the attendees empathized with Sotelo, who is from St. Mary parish in eastern Jamaica. Seeing a doctor for regular mammograms was encouraged as early detection can prevent cancer from spreading.

Another highlight of the evening was when Wings To Freedom, a non-profit group, gave money to Sotelo. She was a businesswoman who ran a clothing store in Lauderhill Mall.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women aged 40 to 44 and 45 to 54 start annual mammograms. Women aged 55 and older can have a mammogram every two years. They can also choose to keep having annual screenings.