Canadians Flock to ‘Beachorama’ For Fun in the Sun in Jamaica

TORONTO, Canada – It is no secret that Canadians have endured an exceptionally harsh winter with temperatures averaging -20 degrees, and it is also no secret that Canadians love to party.

Wren4Life of All Starz Entertainment and Niyah of MYC Entertainment have teamed to take Canadians from the cold with Beachorama on Saturday April 27th, 2019 at Sabina Park in Jamaica!

Created by Wren4Life, Beachorama is a beach-based event held 4 times per year which allows party-goers to indulge in the best music, from the best DJs on the beaches of Jamaica as they enjoy premium beverages.

When contacted by Niyah of MYC Entertainment about hosting hundreds of travelers for fun in the sun and sand, Wren didn’t hesitate to say ‘yes.’ “I’m glad that Beachorama has grown from being a party in Jamaica to now being a party that hosts foreigners too. Canada is more than welcome to party with us!”

Adding to the excitement of the Canadian presence, rapper Rooftop Rep from New York whose catalog of music includes a collaboration with Lil Pump and Kanye West will be joining the artistic line up.

When speaking to media about making this union happen, Niyah said “I am excited for this partnership. As a Canadian promoter, my job is to give fans new experiences they’ll love, and Beachorama does that. Thanks to support from Barcode Saturday’s, Canada’s hottest party, we have a chance to take clientele from Canada to Jamaica.”

Fans are welcome to bring their own coolers to the event as DJs play the best in Dancehall, Soca and Hip Hop. Joining Rooftop Rep on the stage is King of the Dancehall Beenie Man! The DJ lineup includes Kurt Riley, Team Shella, Hattaklaps, Copper Shot (Sean Paul’s tour DJ) and Rolexx (Konshens DJ).

Beachorama is a quarterly event that blends premium entertainment with premium fans. Now in its 7th year. For more information visit Beachorama Party