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Can-Cara Highlights Jamaica’s Water Leadership at Caribbean Infrastructure Forum

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News49 minutes ago
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CARIF 2026 - water and sewerage company
Glaister Clive Cunningham, Water and Sanitation Sector Senior Specialist, Inter-American Development Bank, moderator. Panelists: Henry J. Charrabé, Chief Executive Officer, Seven Seas Water, Honourable Matthew Samuda, Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Jamaica, William Squier Gonzalez, Portfolio Development Advisor, UNOPS in the Caribbean and Head of Office for UNOPS Jamaica and Robert J. Taylor, Chairman, Can-Cara Limited
L-R: Wilfred Baghaloo, Partner, PwC Jamaica; Stephan Rampair, Deputy CEO, Can-Cara Limited, Donna Lincoln, Director, Can-Cara Limited, Joseph Lincoln, Founder & CEO, Can-Cara Limited, Lair Hall, Director, Can-Cara Limited, Robert Taylor, Chairman, Can-Cara Limited
L-R: Wilfred Baghaloo, Partner, PwC Jamaica; Stephan Rampair, Deputy CEO, Can-Cara Limited, Donna Lincoln, Director, Can-Cara Limited, Joseph Lincoln, Founder & CEO, Can-Cara Limited, Lair Hall, Director, Can-Cara Limited, Robert Taylor, Chairman, Can-Cara Limited

 

MIAMI — Can-Cara Limited, Jamaica’s largest private water and sewerage company, advanced a regional case for climate-resilient water infrastructure and public-private partnerships at the 10th Caribbean Infrastructure Forum. As the leading water and sewerage company, Can-Cara continues to drive important discussions in the region. The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami hosted this event Sept. 15-16.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness opened the forum’s first day with a discussion of Jamaica’s reconstruction and resilience agenda following Hurricane Melissa. He identified road redevelopment, expanded digital connectivity and stronger legislative and institutional frameworks as priorities. These priorities are important for attracting investment and accelerating project delivery.

PM Holness and Michelle Ottey
Dr. the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, ON, PC, Prime Minister of Jamaica Michelle Ottey, Principal Investment Offi cer and Caribbean Hub Lead, Transaction Advisory, IFC

Panel: “Water & Wastewater: Reliability & Rethinking Delivery Models”

CARIF 2026 - water and sewerage company
Glaister Clive Cunningham, Water and Sanitation Sector Senior Specialist, Inter-American Development Bank, moderator (L). Panelists (L-R): Henry J. Charrabé, Chief Executive Officer, Seven Seas Water, Honourable Matthew Samuda, Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Jamaica, William Squier Gonzalez, Portfolio Development Advisor, UNOPS in the Caribbean and Head of Office for UNOPS Jamaica and Robert J. Taylor, Chairman, Can-Cara Limited

Can-Cara Chairman Robert Taylor joined Water, Environment and Climate Change Minister Matthew Samuda and other industry leaders on the panel “Water & Wastewater: Reliability & Rethinking Delivery Models.” The discussion focused on regulation, investment and changes to utility delivery models across the Caribbean, which are of particular interest to any water and sewerage company operating in the region.

Taylor cited Can-Cara’s work with Jamaica’s National Water Commission as an example of a hybrid public-private partnership model. The company has an exclusive contract to provide clean water and wastewater services. It serves the Greater Bernard Lodge Development, one of Jamaica’s largest planned communities. This arrangement uses Can-Cara’s existing wells and gravity-fed sewer systems.

In addition, it operates under oversight from the Office of Utilities Regulation and environmental agencies. Furthermore, it includes a developer impact fee to help finance capital costs. This robust oversight ensures the water and sewerage company meets strict regulatory requirements.

Robert J. Taylor, Chairman, Can-Cara Limited
Robert J. Taylor, Chairman, Can-Cara Limited

Can-Cara aims to be more than a utility operator; we want to be a strategic partner in Jamaica’s climate and development agenda,” Taylor said.

“Working with government, regulators and international partners shows that well-structured public-private partnerships can deliver reliable water services while protecting consumers and the environment.”

L-R: Tashan Hendricks, Managing Director, COCREATE Caribbean, Dwight Jackson, Assistant Vice President - Capital Markets, VM Wealth Management Limited, Stephan Rampair, Deputy CEO, Can-Cara Limited, Donna Lincoln, Director, Can-Cara Limited, Shane Munroe, Chief Executive Officer, MBJ Airports Limited, Joseph Lincoln, Founder & CEO, Can-Cara Limited, Lair Hall, Director, Can-Cara Limited, Robert Taylor, Chairman, Can-Cara Limited
L-R: Tashan Hendricks, Managing Director, COCREATE Caribbean, Dwight Jackson, Assistant Vice President – Capital Markets, VM Wealth Management Limited, Stephan Rampair, Deputy CEO, Can-Cara Limited, Donna Lincoln, Director, Can-Cara Limited, Shane Munroe, Chief Executive Officer, MBJ Airports Limited, Joseph Lincoln, Founder & CEO, Can-Cara Limited, Lair Hall, Director, Can-Cara Limited, Robert Taylor, Chairman, Can-Cara Limited

Climate-resilient Growth

Can-Cara said public-private partnerships should complement public utilities rather than compete with them. The company pointed to clear risk allocation, performance-based delivery and long-term financing as key elements of the model, which it said supports climate-resilient growth at Greater Bernard Lodge and Jamaica’s broader water security goals.

The company said other Caribbean markets with high nonrevenue water and limited public capital could use this hybrid model. Thus, a water and sewerage company can benefit from such approaches across the region.

Can-Cara said it will keep building partnership and financing plans. It will invest in eco-friendly systems. Additionally, it will share operating lessons with regional and global partners.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News49 minutes ago
0 11 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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