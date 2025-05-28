Call for Public Sex Offender Registry in Jamaica

MIAMI — Peter Gracey, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representative for the Southeastern United States, has joined forces with the Female Development World Organization (FDWO) and Eve for Life, a leading Jamaican advocacy organization, in a united call for urgent legislative reform to protect Jamaica’s children from sexual violence.

This announcement comes in the wake of the tragic murder of nine-year-old Kelsey Ferrington by a known sex offender who was out on bail at the time of the crime. The three organizations have endorsed a six-point legislative action plan, demanding stronger child protection laws — including the creation of a mandatory, publicly accessible Sex Offender Registry in Jamaica.

“This tragedy is a wake-up call for the entire nation and the global Jamaican community,” said Gracey. “I am proud to stand with FDWO and Eve for Life in calling on the Jamaican Government to take immediate action to protect our children and restore public trust.”

The Six -Point plan

Establishing a public Sex Offender Registry accessible to all citizens

accessible to all citizens Enforcing stricter sentencing and parole conditions for child-related sex crimes

for child-related sex crimes Implementing electronic monitoring and psychological rehabilitation for released offenders

for released offenders Creating community notification laws to inform residents of known threats

to inform residents of known threats Closing loopholes in existing child protection legislation

Launching a national emergency child safety task force

Prime Minister Signals Legislative Review

In a significant development, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has acknowledged the need to revisit the legislation governing the Sex Offender Registry. During a recent visit to the home of Kelsey Ferrington, he stated:

“We have to take a second look at our criminal justice system… I think this incident requires that we take a second look at how we make this sex offenders registry available to the public so that the public can be armed with information to protect themselves.”

This commitment from the Prime Minister has been welcomed by advocacy groups as a positive step toward enhancing child protection measures in Jamaica.

Call to Action: Sign the Petition for Reform

FDWO, Eve for Life, and Peter Gracey urge Jamaicans at home and abroad to show their support by signing the petition demanding immediate legislative action:

Sign the Petition: Demand Legislative Action for Child Protection Reform

“This isn’t just a policy issue — it’s a human issue,” said Dr. Deer. “With the partnership of advocates like Eve for Life and committed leaders like Peter Gracey, we have the collective power to drive real change.”

Eve for Life, a nonprofit based in Jamaica, has long been at the forefront of supporting survivors of sexual violence, especially young women and children. The organization has endorsed the proposed reforms and continues to advocate for public accountability, transparency, and victim-centered policy changes.

“Eve for Life stands firmly with the Diaspora and all advocates calling for urgent, life-saving legislative change,” said Joy Crawford, a spokesperson for the organization. “Too many young lives have been lost, and too many known perpetrators roam freely. This must stop now.”