Miami – Miami Dade College, North Campus’ Tropical Beat student organization will host ‘ Buss Head ’ Tour stars, Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin, for a joint press conference and panel discussion to elevate the importance of Caribbean unity around relief efforts in the wake of the devastation from Hurricanes Irma and Maria in the Eastern Caribbean.

The press conference and panel discussion will also welcome artists, Fay-Ann Lyons and Ravi B.

The event will be held on Friday, October 6, 2017, 11am-12 noon, at Miami Dade College, North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Avenue, Building 3, 2nd Floor, Room 3201,

Hurricanes Irma and Maria have impacted several islands in the Caribbean, including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St Barts, St Kitts & Nevis, St Martin, Turks and Caicos, and US Virgin Islands, with catastrophic destruction.

There has been widespread damage to infrastructure, homes, and the lives of thousands of citizens. Health facilities have also suffered serious damages hampering the rapid delivery of critical emergency care assistance.

As access to the islands is slowly being restored, it is anticipated that there will be immediate critical needs in health, food security, and shelter.

In early 2017, two of soca music’s biggest stars, Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin, collaborated on “ Buss Head ”, their Carnival hit single, to educate the world about the centuries old native Trinidad & Tobago martial art form of Kalinda (Stic Fighting). This folklore and history brought the two artistes together after years apart and has inspired soca fans around the world.

“Our ‘ Buss Head ’ movement is an inspiration to our resilience and perseverance especially during times of personal and national challenges. This hurricane season is testing us. We will not yield. The stic fight is in our blood,” stated Machel Montano.

“Together, we are Caribbean Strong. We do not fight alone, but call on the power of our culture to sustain us. At Carnival time and beyond, we Buss deh Head of every challenge ahead of us,” emphasized, Bunji Garlin.

On the last stop of the ‘ Buss Head ’ international Tour, Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons, and Ravi B, and other stars will perform on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Carnival Kingdom, Buss Head Tour Edition, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127.

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to various hurricane relief efforts supporting recovery in the Caribbean.

For tickets and information, go to SOSFESTInc.com or call 954-236-2523.