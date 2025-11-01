Business Development and Marketing Manager for CTO: Taraneh Azimi

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has appointed marketing, business development and communications specialist Taraneh Azimi as its new Business Development and Marketing Manager. Taraneh Azimi will serve as the Business Development and Marketing Manager, bringing her expertise to the role.

Azimi has over ten years of experience in travel, aviation, spirits, luxury lifestyle, and hospitality. As a Business Development and Marketing Manager, she is known for creating effective international campaigns. She helps businesses grow through smart partnerships. Best of all, she also boosts brand visibility in global markets.

CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper said the new team member brings “a proven track record of innovation, leadership and results,” having led global marketing and communications strategies for world-renowned brands such as British Airways and Mount Gay Rum Distilleries. “Her expertise and creative vision will be instrumental as we strengthen the CTO brand and deepen engagement with partners across the region and worldwide,” Regis-Prosper added.

Marketing Graduate

A First-Class Honors Management and Marketing graduate from Royal Holloway, University of London, Azimi will spearhead initiatives to enhance the CTO’s brand presence, expand revenue opportunities, and forge meaningful partnerships that advance the Caribbean’s position as a premier global tourism destination. As the Business Development and Marketing Manager, she will focus on these strategic goals.

“I’m excited to bring my passion and experience to this new chapter. I will be working alongside the inspiring tourism leaders I’ve long admired to elevate the Caribbean’s presence on the global stage. In addition, I aim to drive meaningful impact for our members and stakeholders, said Azimi. I look forward to collaborating with the entire CTO team and its valued partners.

Global Engagement

Outside of her professional pursuits as a Business Development and Marketing Manager, Azimi actively engages in charitable and mentoring activities. She has led and supported international grassroots initiatives across Kenya, India, the United Kingdom and Barbados. She champions education, community investment and youth empowerment. Her commitment to giving back continues to shape her purpose-driven approach to leadership, development, and global engagement.