Bunny Wailer’s wife, Sister Jean Still Missing in Jamaica

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Her name never rang as loud as some women associated with The Wailers, but for over 50 years Jean Watt has been the faithful spouse of Neville “Bunny Wailer” Livingston.

The 70 year-old Watt, known to family and friends as Sister Jean, has been missing since May 23. She suffers from dementia and apparently wandered from Wailer’s home in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital.

Maxine Stowe, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter’s manager, said he is distraught that Sister Jean has not been found.

“He’s taking it very hard and we are trying to keep his spirit up,” Stowe disclosed.

She said it is the second time Sister Jean has gone missing. Five months ago, she left her sister’s house in downtown Kingston but was found by police that day.

Wailer has offered a reward for anyone with information that can assist in her return.

Like Wailer, Sister Jean is from Trench Town, the fabled Kingston community where he, Bob Marley and Peter Tosh formed The Wailers in the early 1960s.

Denzil Williams of the roots-reggae group Wadadah also grew up in Trench Town. As pre-teens, he and Watt attended nearby Denham Town Primary School.

Williams describes her as “a quiet girl, never fussy.” He also remembers the days when Wailer courted her.

“Him never leave har gate…night and day. Him very committed to har,” said Williams.

While not musically-inclined as Rita Marley, Bob’s wife, Sister Jean is highly regarded for her fashion skills. For many years, she designed and made most of Bunny Wailer’s stage outfits.

The couple never married and have no children together. Wailer has several children.

The 73 year-old Wailer suffered a major stroke in late 2018. He is the lone survivor of the most famous Wailers; Marley died from cancer in May, 1981 at age 36 while Tosh was murdered by gunmen at his Kingston home in September, 1987 at age 42.