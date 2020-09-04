Buju Banton Releases Remix Bundle “Blessed More Blessed”

Remixes Feature Fabolous, Jadakiss, Farruko and Patoranking from Album “Upside Down 2020”

NEW YORK – Grammy winner, multiple Billboard Hot 100 chart topping artist and international reggae icon, Buju Banton, today releases a remix bundle for his explosive single “Blessed” off his long-awaited album, “Upside Down 2020,” his first full-length studio album in a decade.

The album was released this summer on June 26.

The Dave Kelly produced “Blessed” gets a four-track remix bundle that features the likes of Fabolous and Jadakiss, Farruko and Patoranking. “Blessed More Blessed,” the remix bundle is available to stream HERE.

“Blessed” is a powerful, urgent and passionate song, which has resonated in the hearts and minds of many as a reminder of hope. “We must find the light, even in these dark times” says Buju Banton.

Recently Banton has launched his first line of merchandise inspired by the album, which is available exclusively for purchase at his online store HERE.

The quintessential artist celebrated his return to the worldwide stage following his performance at Kingston’s Famed National Stadium. The Long Walk to Freedom Concert was one of the biggest music events in Jamaica’s history and was the launching pad for the tour of the same name. His subsequent announcement that he had signed with Roc Nation followed by releasing two brand-new songs “Steppa” and “Trust” and accompanying music videos energized his impressive global audience.

Banton’s last studio album, Grammy winning album, Before the Dawn, was released in 2010. He has been described by Associated Press as “one of the most respected acts in reggae.” And The FADER goes further describing him as “a national hero,” continuing with “Buju Banton, born Mark Myrie, is more Jamaican than jerk chicken, Red Stripe beer, and a croaking lizard combined. He’s as much a singer as he is a hallmark of Jamaican culture.”

Relive the monumental moment from the history-making Long Walk to Freedom Concert here: https://bujubanton.me/lwtf

