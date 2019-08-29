Broward Reggae Festival Postponed Due to TS Dorian Threat

MIRAMAR – Due to the threat of tropical storm Dorian and its potential impact on South Florida, the Broward Reggae Festival has been postponed.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and trust you will attend the rescheduled event on Sunday, October 6th”, the Management Team of Broward Reggae Festival.

All tickets previously sold will be honored on the new date. Ticketmaster, the Miramar Amphitheatre and all ticket outlets will honor a full refund for those who bought tickets and cannot make the new date.

Festival Organizers are working to ensure the quality and entertainment value in October will be consistent with what we have advertised.

“We thank you for your patronage and hope you will appreciate our concern for public safety and compliance with directives from City officials”.