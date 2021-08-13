Broward County Launches COVID-19 Hospitalization Dashboard

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Broward County has collected critical data from area hospitals and compiled the information for a public-facing dashboard. The Broward County COVID-19 Hospital Report is intended to help identify trends and allocate resources.

The County has been collecting the data daily for the last week. The first report will be issued today, August 12th. Additional, and subsequent reports will be released every weekday as of 11 AM on the day of reporting.

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases in Broward, positivity and hospital occupancy rates also continue to rise. Health officials confirm the increase is attributable to the highly contagious Delta variant. Plus, the number of residents in the County who are eligible for vaccination but remain unvaccinated.

County Administrator Bertha Henry issued Emergency Directive 21-A last week which requires hospitals to report daily statistics to the County of key indicators such as the number of available Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and ventilators, number of beds that can be converted to ICU beds if necessary and the number of new patients admitted daily.

“Broward County continues to report some of the highest numbers of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country,” said Broward Mayor Steve Geller. “By collecting data consistently from all local hospitals and consolidating it to create a picture of activity in the entire community, we can better track resources, identify shortages and appropriately respond.”

Residents are reminded to wear facial coverings when indoors and in crowded places. Plus, wash their hands often, observe social distancing, and get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so.