Broward County Residents, Hurricane Season Starts Today – June 1st

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Today is the start of Hurricane Season and the National Weather Service predicts an active season. South Floridians are most vulnerable to damage and devastation of hurricanes and other tropical disturbances between now and November 30. With so many things to think about when a storm threatens, it’s critical to start getting your plan ready.

“We urge the residents of Broward County to maintain an emergency preparedness mindset for themselves. In addition to their families for this 2021 Hurricane Season,” said Tracy Jackson, Director of Regional Emergency Services and Communications. “Emergency preparedness includes having a family emergency plan, storing enough non-perishable food items and water, flashlights, battery operated radios, medications and other essentials for all the members in your household. Be Resilient, Be Ready and Stay Safe this hurricane season.”

Consumers can still purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, now through June 6. Find qualifying items here.

Preparation Tips

It only takes one storm to change your life and our community. Tropical cyclones are among nature’s most powerful and destructive phenomena.

Be prepared by doing things right now including:

Determine your risk.

Develop an evacuation plan.

Assemble disaster supplies.

Get an insurance checkup.

Strengthen your home.

Help your neighbors.

Complete a written plan.

Hurricane Readiness Guide

You’ll find much more on these and other important topics in the Hurricane A-Z guide.

For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected. These ranges are provided with a 70% confidence, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

