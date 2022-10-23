Politics
Broward County Early Voting for November 2022 General Election Begins October 24
Election Day is November 8, 2022
BROWARD COUNTY – Early Voting for the November 8th General Election begins this Monday, October 24th through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Voters who were registered to vote by October 11, 2022 are eligible to vote early.
Early Voting Reminders
- Twenty-four (24) Early Voting Locations are conveniently located across Broward County and are
available from Monday, October 24th through Sunday, November 6th. Please click here or visit our
website browardvotes.gov for a complete list of Early Voting locations.
- Early Voting hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Eligible Broward County voters may go to any of the Early Voting Sites to cast their vote.
- Secure Ballot Intake Drop-boxes available at all Early Voting Sites for voters to drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballot.
- Voters with disabilities will be able to vote using a touchscreen machine located at each Early
Voting site.
- Voters should take note that Florida law requires voters to present a picture ID with signature
when voting in person. Acceptable forms of IDs are listed in our website browardvotes.gov
Click here to listen to: Know Before You Vote – Nov. 8 Ballot Review with the “People’s Politics”, Attorney Marlon Hill courtesy of Caribbean Riddims.