Broward County Early Voting for November 2022 General Election Begins October 24

BROWARD COUNTY – Early Voting for the November 8th General Election begins this Monday, October 24th through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Voters who were registered to vote by October 11, 2022 are eligible to vote early.

Early Voting Reminders

Twenty-four (24) Early Voting Locations are conveniently located across Broward County and are

available from Monday, October 24th through Sunday, November 6th. Please click here or visit our

website browardvotes.gov for a complete list of Early Voting locations.

available from Monday, October 24th through Sunday, November 6th. Please click here or visit our website for a complete list of Early Voting locations. Early Voting hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Eligible Broward County voters may go to any of the Early Voting Sites to cast their vote.

Secure Ballot Intake Drop-boxes available at all Early Voting Sites for voters to drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballot .

. Voters with disabilities will be able to vote using a touchscreen machine located at each Early

Voting site.

Voting site. Voters should take note that Florida law requires voters to present a picture ID with signature

when voting in person. Acceptable forms of IDs are listed in our website browardvotes.gov

Click here to listen to: Know Before You Vote – Nov. 8 Ballot Review with the “People’s Politics”, Attorney Marlon Hill courtesy of Caribbean Riddims.