Broward Commissioners Approve Police and Criminal Justice Review Board

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Broward County Commissioners have approved the creation of the Broward County Police and Criminal Justice Review Board sponsored by Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness.

The Review Board will review, collect, and publish data and make recommendations regarding policy on subjects of police use of force, police misconduct and matters pertaining to bias in the criminal justice system.

County Commissioners will each appoint one member to serve on the 24-member Review Board.

One member will also be nominated by the president of the Broward County Bar Association, the president of the Broward County Hispanic Bar Association, the president of the T.J. Reddick Bar Association, the president of the Caribbean Bar Association, the Broward County Public Defender, the Broward County State Attorney, the Broward County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a member of the clergy, the New Florida Majority, the Black Lives Matter group, a mental health professional, nominated by the chief executive officer of the Broward Behavioral Health Coalition, a member of the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Greater Fort Lauderdale, a member from the Broward Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, one member who is a sworn law enforcement officer nominated by the Broward County Chiefs of Police Association and a member nominated by the Broward County Sheriff.

“Police are essential to maintain a civil society. The issue is how do we police? How do we treat people? How do we remove emotions and prejudices? This Review Board will have the ability to do research, to look for best practices from across the country and bring policy recommendations to us. The Board will also look at the criminal justice system, arrest rates, sentencing disparities based on race and other factors and develop recommendations for our consideration, discussion and approval,” said Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness, who won Commission approval to create the Review Board.

Each Review Board member will attend training which will include (at a minimum) an overview of policing and the criminal justice system in Broward County, one ride-along with a local law enforcement agency, and training that addresses racial inequity and implicit bias.

At least once every six months, the Review Board will publish a report that summarizes the preceding six months of data and analysis of any trends or patterns observed in Broward County.

In order to identify and report on systemic issues related to policing and the criminal justice system, the Review Board has the authority to hold public hearings, demand and examine public records, request sworn testimony as permitted by law, issue subpoenas for witnesses, documents, and other evidence as approved by the County Attorney and permitted by applicable law.

The Review Board and the Review Board Administrator can also help the pubic in filing a complaint to a specific law enforcement agency and request a copy of the response to the complaint.

The Review Board will also develop recommendations for best practices and community standards for policing and criminal justice in Broward County. These may include de-escalation tactics and techniques, use of force, and the integration of mental health and crisis teams with law enforcement that will be submitted to the County Commission for approval as possible recommendations to police and criminal justice agencies.