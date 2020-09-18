Brooklyn Dancehall/Urban Artist Zoo Rass Charted #1 In Ghana With Debut EP

BROOKLYN, NY – Newcomer dancehall/urban artist, Zoo Rass has been making waves across oceans and in the US with his newly released EP project titled ‘Mood Swings.’

Born to Jamaican/Guyanese parents, Zuberi Shury, who goes by the stage moniker Zoo Rass, is a Coney Island, Brooklyn native. Zoo Rass has been working diligently on his musical talent and staying consistent, is ready to make a big impact mainstream with music fans can relate to.

Mood Swings Zoo Rass explains it is a narrative of various emotions he experiences throughout his career. The lead single “Oh Nah Nah” features Alhaji Currency & Hero. The track gives us a warm-hearted feeling as listeners will experience dancehall colliding with afrobeats as it provides a cultural and refreshing sound.

“The EP is called ‘Mood Swings’ as I was recording each song, it expresses how I was feeling at that moment or what I was going through at that point of my career, something I know anyone listening can relate to.”

Zoo Rass released his EP ‘Mood Swings‘ in mid-July and has been racking up streams and doing well in various markets. The four-track EP has been the#1 Album on I-Tunes in Ghana and #6 Reggae Album on iTunes in America. Thus far, he has racked up 74.4K streams worldwide and 11.4K streams in the past month.

Zoo Rass describes his music as authentic dancehall with a fusion of island pop, hip hop, and writing songs to appeal to Caribbean-American audiences. Growing up, he credits entertainers like Sean Paul, Shaggy, Konshens, Buju Banton, and Jay-Z.

“They have a major influence on how I create music because they all showed me how anything is possible no matter how old you are as well as how to make a difference outside of music.”

With his eyes set on making it mainstream, Zoo Rass has been staying consistent over the years and has already performed on a number of prominent stage shows such as Reggae Fest in Canton, NY in 2016, Caribana in 2017, Miami Carnival In 2018, Bermuda Carnival 2019 opening for artists such as Konshens, Kranium, Blak Ryno, Charly Blacks, Lyrikal, I-Shawna, Destra, Gyptian, E.N. Young, A$AP Ferg, and Casanova.

Like many entertainers all over the world stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoo Rass plans to stay consistent with his grind and continue focusing on his career.

“I currently have my EP out “Mood Swings,” which is doing well. I plan on releasing one more single/video before the year is done. To start 2021 off, I will release a collaborated 6 track EP with my producer Willis Love then towards May/June 2021 and release my 10-12 tracks. I will drop singles throughout the year before the project actually releases.”

When asked how he defines success, Zoo Rass candidly states:

“I would define success as growth. No matter if it’s growth in your fanbase, streaming numbers, your sound, writing, or stage presence as long as you are growing, you are succeeding.”