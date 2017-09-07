British Virgin Islands receives direct hit from Hurricane Irma

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – Hurricane Irma – a category 5 hurricane – passed through the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Wednesday, September 6th at around 2:00 pm AST. Reports show that the storm hit the territory directly.

While the full extent of the damage is unknown at this time, it is clear the islands have been severely impacted.

At present most communications remain down, including mobile phone service and internet access. For the time being, this will make it difficult for those trying to reach the territory in order to connect with family and friends.

The Government has begun to coordinate humanitarian relief efforts and an initial clean-up operation.

The British Virgin Islands London and New York offices will remain in contact with the Government to receive information as it becomes available.

As they further assess the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, we will issue additional statements.