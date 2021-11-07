British Reggae Band UB40 Founder Astro, Dead at Age 64

by Howard Campbell

[LONDON] – Astro, the dreadlocked trumpeter/percussionist/deejay for British band UB40, died in London on November 6 at age 64.

His death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter site.

“We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness.

“The world will never be the same without him. We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Astro, whose real name was Terrence Wilson, is the second member from the band’s classic lineup to die in three months. Saxophonist Brian Travers succumbed to cancer in August at age 62.

He was born in Birmingham in the British Midlands to West Indian parents. Astro played on UB40’s biggest hit songs. Including Red Red Wine, I Got you Babe and The Way You do The Things you Do.

He did the deejay part for Red Red Wine, a global number one for UB40 in 1982.

He left UB40 in 2013 and joined the breakaway group, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and keyboardist Mickey Virtue.

UB40 became splintered following differences between Ali Campbell and his brother Robin, another founding member.

Credits

Astro played on A Real Labour of Love, a 16-song album by the trio that contains covers of popular Jamaican songs including Beres Hammond’s She Loves Me Now, Dennis Brown’s Here I Come and How Could I Leave, JC Lodge’s Telephone Love, Wayne Smith’s Under Me Sleng Teng, Ken Boothe’s Moving Away and Gregory Isaacs’ Rumours.