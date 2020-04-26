Bottom loading water dispenser vs top loading: Which one I Should Buy?

Pesticides, fertilizers, germs, nitrates, copper, and lead; a lot of things contaminate your tap water, which is one of the reasons people opt for a water dispenser instead. This fixture delivers cool, clean water at all times.

Water dispensers are easy-to-use, affordable, and convenience but differ from one another in terms of construction. Today, there are bottom loading water dispensers, top-loading water dispensers, and even point of use water dispensers, which eliminates the need to refill from time to time.

Each of these types has its drawbacks and strengths, but knowing the right one for your home or office can be challenging. In this post, we’ll compare bottom loading and top loading water dispensers.

Bottom loading water dispenser vs top loading

In this section, we evaluate both water dispensers under four main criteria: water quality, set-up, refilling, and cost.

Water Quality

Bottom Loading Water Dispensers

Bottom loading water dispensers and top loading water dispensers share the same bottled water jugs, which means you get clean and healthy water. This model features stainless steel tanks to keep water chill.

This stainless steel tank does not impart odours or flavours like plastic to your water, which means you get fresh and clean tasting drinking water.

Top Loading Water Dispensers

On the other hand, a top-loading water dispenser uses bottled water jugs situated on the top of the cool and feed your water tank directly. Sparkletts and Crystal Springs are the major supplies of jugs, and they undergo strict filtration processes before selling it to the public.

Most companies do not purify water using an extensive method. Still, they undergo conventional treatments like carbon filters for removing pesticides and heavy metals, a UV light for breaking down and destroying microbes, and ozonation for killing off any germs.

Further, they remove any chlorine residue in the water to ensure that the jug provides you with cleaner water than your tap water offers.

Set-Up

Top Loading Water Dispensers

Top loading water dispensers are hassle-free to set up. This fixture features lightweight, high-strength plastic construction, which makes it easy to carry around. Most top-loading water dispensers do not weigh out to 40 pounds and do not require many hands to move from a spot to another.

This fixture will always find a place anywhere since they work well with standard electrical outlets. However, you should also consider that there is enough space above the water dispensers to place water bottles. In our opinion, we recommend that you have an overhead clearance of about 1 – 2 feet.

Bottom Loading Water Dispensers

Bottom loading water dispensers feature the same build construction as the top loading water dispensers. The main difference between both fixtures is the water pump used in drawing water up into the water tank since the water bottle jug is placed at the bottom. However, the pump does not have any real effect on the water dispenser’s weight. Check more about bottom loading water dispenser of 2020 that rezpectourwater published with some great reviews and product information.

They are easy to move and maneuver just like its counterpart. Nonetheless, bottom loading water dispensers come in a compact design, which is one of their primary advantages. Since the water bottle jog is stored in the base, they come with a shorter design, which makes it fit for homes or offices with limited space.

Refilling

Top Loading Water Dispensers

Refilling a top-loading water dispenser is a bit challenging since you have to lift the water bottle and place it on top of the fixture. It sounds easy, but it’s not. A 5-gallon water jog weighs more than 40 pounds, and lifting it can cause back injuries, which is why it’s essential to do it correctly. Bending over when picking up the jog is wrong, you should squat down and use your knees to lift instead.

Bottom Loading Water Dispensers

If you hate the hassle of refilling, then you should consider a bottom loading water dispenser. It comes with a hose and cap that extend down from the top. You just have to unseal the top of the bottle water jog, fit the cap, and slide it into the fixture’s base.

This is much easier than lifting a water jug over 4 gallons, and besides, you don’t have to deal with the stress of mopping the spilt water on the floor or yourself.

Costs

Top Loading Water Dispensers

When it comes to affordability, the top-loading water dispensers are your best bet. They come with a price tag ranging from $110 to $200. But the long-term cost includes water jugs. In a family of 2 to 5 might use up to 4 5-gallons of water jugs. This price depends on the more people drinking water from the dispenser.

Bottom Loading Water Dispensers

If you have a flexible budget, then you should consider a bottom loading water dispenser. However, it cost exactly the same to use, which is the cost of a water bottle jug.

The Bottom Line

For a small office or home, your best bet is a bottom loading water dispenser. They offer everything without the hassle of lifting a water jug. Also, it is easy to load, reasonably priced, and doesn’t lead to back stain or spill.