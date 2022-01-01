Boss Champs Shows Why he’s an “International Commodity” on EP

by Howard Campbell

[HOLLYWOOD] – When Jamaican Nico East arrived in Hollywood just over 10 years ago, he gradually built a resume appearing in independent movies. Known as Boss Champs, music has taken priority for him in recent times, and he is set to release an EP in January.

International Commodity is the title of the six-song project which sound he describes as ‘TropHop’. It is his most ambitious music undertaking to date.

“My team, most notably, Q Bwoy of LAreggae.com, has referred to it as TropHop, a fusion of popular tropical sounds and hip hop. It is a passion project spearheaded by the Armenian @producer_wicks, my longtime collaborator. He wanted to target this sound and so we did,” Boss Champs explained.

So Dangerous, Like You, Won’t Go Home, Need Your Love

Rong Bong and Control Freaks are the songs on International Commodity. According to Boss Champs, they have been making the rounds on Latin American radio and in that region’s clubs.

“My biggest markets definitely seem to be Latin America and Spanish-speaking countries. My most popular songs there would be Like You, Andale, and Control Freaks next. Performed in Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia so far in Latin America, and counting, as I’m getting interest in Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Ecuador, Ghana, Spain, Japan, and others right now and it is only going to grow as this album goes,” he said.

Business Ventures

International Commodity is his second major venture in a year. In early 2021, he and business partner Errol McCall launched Polished. It included a line of leisure wear, home decor and travel gear.

The EP has considerable muscle behind it. Executive producer is Mike Lynn, CEO of Big Ego Entertainment which has ties to Sony Urban Music and Columbia records.

For 10 years, Lynn was president of Dr Dre’s mega-successful Aftermath Records.

Boss Champs grew up in Independence City, a middle-class community on the outskirts of Kingston, Jamaica’s capital.

Taking drama classes while in school served him well when he migrated to the United States and settled in Florida. Boss Champs moved to Hollywood 13 years ago. And, as Nico East, has had roles in Portrait of a Woman, Sealing Your Fate and Aleta: Vampire Mistress.