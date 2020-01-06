Bobby Socks to Stockings, new Compilation Album from the Crown Prince of Reggae, Dennis Brown

By Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Dennis Brown — Bobby Socks to Stockings, is the title of a comprehensive compilation album celebrating the career of one of reggae’s greatest singer. It will be released on February 1, Brown’s birthday, by Tad’s International Record.

The set has 28 songs that covers the Crown Prince of Reggae’s storied 31-year career. It contains Brown’s signature Here I Come, produced by Dawkins; hard-hitting roots songs such as Take it Easy, Don’t Want to Be A General and Take it Easy, as well as lovers rock classics like Inseparable, Oh Girl and Caress me Girl.

Tad Dawkins, head of Tad’s International Record, said it is important to re-introduce Brown’s music to a generation who may be out of touch with his extensive legacy.

“The significance of the album is to celebrate Dennis Brown’s 63rd birthday on February 1, 2020, and also to share these songs with the younger generations,” Dawkins explained. He added that the mix of songs is deliberate, “in terms of attracting new and old Dennis Brown fans, and also to make songs available to the world, not just for a few collectors.”

Brown, who died in 1999 at age 42, has a legion of admirers. It is said he was Bob Marley’s favorite singer.

Unlike Marley, he never won a massive international audience though he did record three albums for A&M Records.

Brown held his own in hardcore reggae markets in the United States, Europe and Japan, and his timeless songs, which also included Westbound Train, Cassandra and Wolf & Leopards, helped make him a popular concert draw until his death.

‘Bobby Socks to Stockings’ also includes The Promised Land and a cover of Armagedeon, originally done by Bunny Wailer.

Dawkins first met Brown during the late 1970s in New York City. They formed a personal and professional bond that resulted in Here I Come, a song Brown originally recorded in 1977 for producer Winston “Niney” Holness.

The Dawkins version is a reggae anthem and was the “prayer” that opened Brown’s shows.