Bob Marley Humanitarian Award Announced

Bob Marley’s Legacy of Giving to be Celebrated During Caribbean-American Heritage Month

Los Angeles, CA – The Caribbean Heritage Organization (CHO) and the family of the late reggae legend Bob Marley are pleased to announce the institution of the “Robert Nesta Marley Humanitarian Award” to be awarded annually during the CHO Caribbean-American Heritage Month Salute to Hollywood & Excellence Awards gala held in Los Angeles in June.

“Bob Marley was not only the greatest reggae singer that has ever lived” says Marva Griffiths Herman, Founder & Executive Director of the Los Angeles-based organization, “but he was a global ambassador of peace, equal rights, justice, brotherhood and generosity. We are very humbled that the family has allowed us to dedicate this award in his honor.”

The Robert Nesta Marley Humanitarian Award recognizes individuals/entities that are making positive impact on society with their time, actions and dedication.

“We are honored to have our father represent this prestigious award that pays tribute to those who are positively impacting their communities through their good works and the inspiring examples they set for others. Both our parents instilled in us the idea that the success of the individual means the success of the community, and it is a blessing to see that idea continues to flourish around the world. We give thanks to the Caribbean Heritage Organization for recognizing those who are carrying that legacy forward into the 21st Century.” – The Marley Family.

The first award will be handed out at the next Salute to Hollywood & Excellence Gala scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Hilton Universal Studios in Hollywood, California.