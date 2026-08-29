Blue Mahoe Capital targets diaspora housing investment in Jamaica

A regulated investment model aims to turn Caribbean support into ownership. It creates a bridge between diaspora capital and housing supply.

ORLANDO, Fla. — For generations, the Caribbean diaspora has sent money home to support families and pay school fees. The funds also cover mortgages and keep small businesses open. Blue Mahoe Capital says that same commitment can now do more. For example, it can help build homes.

The impact investment firm is positioning its Jamaica-focused housing strategy as a way for diaspora and retail investors to participate directly in Caribbean development through a regulated structure tied to real estate projects.

“We have enough wealth in the Caribbean diaspora to fund opportunities such as affordable housing, but we lack regulated investment vehicles where we can pool our capital,” said David Mullings chairman and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital. “Our registered offering is open to all U.S. persons and makes investing back into the Caribbean easier, broader and more accessible.”

From remittances to investment

Remittances remain one of the most powerful expressions of connection between the Caribbean diaspora and the region. They meet urgent needs and help households stay afloat. But once the money lands, it is usually spent.

Blue Mahoe Capital is making a different case: Diaspora capital can also be structured as investment capital. This approach gives supporters an ownership stake in businesses working to expand housing supply.

Through its current initiative, the firm is starting in Jamaica. Affordable housing demand there continues to outpace supply. The company says investor capital will support development activity designed to produce homes for local buyers. Additionally, it offers investors a chance to share in potential returns.

A housing problem with investable demand

Jamaica is not short on buyers; it is short on affordable homes. Blue Mahoe Capital’s thesis is that a trusted investment vehicle can help close that gap by pooling capital from people who already care about the region’s future.

The distinction is central to the firm’s message. Support and ownership are not the same transaction. Remittances can help a family today. Equity, on the other hand, can help build an institution, finance development and create long-term participation in the Caribbean economy.

For investors looking to do good while seeking financial upside, Blue Mahoe Capital is framing affordable housing as both a regional need and a business opportunity. Same money. Same intention. Different structure.