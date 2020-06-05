By June 5, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Western Union – Family

Western Union (NYSE: WU) stands ready to help customers deliver vital financial support to friends and families around the world in these challenging times.

Customers can choose to send funds via Western Union’s increasingly adopted digital channels or its vast retail network.

Western Union is encouraging customers to opt for digital money transfers offered through westernunion.com and the Western Union Mobile App.

Send money to major banks around the world
