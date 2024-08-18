Video

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Fundraising Campaign

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum in Plantation, Florida has launched a Fundraiser to raise $40,000 following  the State’s Funding Veto.

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is doing amazing work to preserve and celebrate Caribbean culture.

They’ve set a goal to raise $40K, immediately, to support the museum and its initiatives and requesting your support. Any amount you can give will help, “every mickle mek ah muckle.”

Please donate here: https://islandspacefl.org/2024campaign.

